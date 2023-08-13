Government justifies high cost of digital number plates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The cost of the new number plates that are expected to be rolled out later in the year was a result of a financial model used for their pricing.

The Minister for Security, Hon. Jim Muhwezi made the revelation while appearing before the Committee on Physical Infrastructure on Tuesday, 08 August 2023.

Muhwezi said the Ministry of Finance participated in the financial model that dictated the price of the new digital number plates.

“Government is not putting a shilling in this project but the investor is putting all his money in it and he has to recover it,” he said.

Muhwezi and the Works and Transport Minister, Gen. Katumba Wamala were before the committee chaired by Hon. Dan Atwijukire.

The committee is considering a petition by Tororo District Woman Representative, Hon. Sarah Opendi on the high cost of the new number plates.

New vehicle and motorcycle owners will be paying shs714,000 for the digital number plates while already registered road users will be required to pay shs150,000 and shs50,000 for vehicles and motorcycles.