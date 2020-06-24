Government delivers 310,000 facemasks to Rakai communities

Rakai, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has delivered a consignment of 317,000 government facemasks to support in the fight against community transmission of COVID-19 in Rakai district.

The district is categorized among the high-risk areas due to its geographical location at the Uganda-Tanzania border. It has so far confined 192 COVID-19 suspects, 171 of who were discharged after testing negative to the virus.

State Minister for Health Robinah Nabbanja handed over the facemasks to the district leadership on Tuesday, with instructions to instantly draw plans for distributing the masks and ensure that communities compulsorily use them. Nabbanja said the government is delivering on its commitment to ensuring a nationwide distribution of free facemasks as a viable alternative to combating the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

She, however, challenged the local authorities to exhibit a high level of vigilance and ensure that the masks are strictly given to Ugandans, arguing that people from the neighbouring countries may take advantage of the porous entry points to benefit from the program at the expense of the nationals.

Nabbanja, however, expressed concern over the growing complacency among community members and the laxity in observing COVID-19 prevention guidelines, a situation that may impede government’s response efforts against the virus.

But Rakai district chairperson Robert Benon Mugabi challenged the Ministry of Health to consider a special facilitation package for village chairpersons at the Uganda-Tanzania border in recognition of their work in controlling the illegal entry of foreign nationals into Ugandan communities.

Mugabi says that village leaders are offering commendable services at the several porous border entries, and surveillance from within the communities, but their efforts could be frustrated due to lack of government support.

Rakai District Health Officer Doctor Moses Ssaku says that the district also faces a challenge of refugees sneaking out of the Nakivale Refugee Settlement Camp in the neighbouring Isingiro district.

