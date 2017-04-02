Government criticized for postponing LC polls

Activists and opposition politicians have criticized the government for postponing Local Council I and II elections saying the move entrenches undemocratic tendencies at the lowest levels of governance. The Coordinator of Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU), Mr Crispin Kaheru said the lack of government commitment to conduct the LC I and II elections in the most democratic ways can be seen through the adoption of an archaic law of voting by lining-up as opposed to voting by secret ballot. FDC stalwart Ingrid Turinawe said the postponement is proof that NRM is not a democratic institution and that only a new government will organise the polls.

****

editor@independent.co.ug