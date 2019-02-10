Government clarifies on new e-passport

Kampala, Uganda | The Independent | After a rant on social media over the new e-passport, government clarified on Jan.01 that they are in the process of notifying all foreign embassies and consulates about the change in travel documents.

This was after a Ugandan travelling to Denmark was denied a visa over using the East African Community e-passport.

Anne Ostman, a Danish Consular officer in Nairobi told the applicant that “you have applied using the new Ugandan EAC passport that was launched in December 2018. Unfortunately, this passport is not yet approved by the Danish authorities therefore we cannot issue a visa for this passport.”

Ostman further told the applicant that “we do not know how long it takes for this new passport to be approved… we will inform VFS in Kampala not to accept applications with the new passport for the time being.”

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this rejection by the Danish government is only temporary as the process of its clearance is almost complete.

The issuance of the regional e-Passport started on December 10, 2018 when government announced that they are phasing out of the current national passports an exercise they anticipate to end in 2021. By this time, they expect every Ugandan travelling to be using the new passport.

****