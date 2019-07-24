Good jump! URA surpasses target

Commissioner General Doris Akol outlines plans for the FY 2019/2020

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Uganda’s tax collection grew at an impressive 14.9% above target to Shs16.6trillion in the last Financial Year, the fastest pace recorded in the last four years.

Results released on July 15 shows that the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) executives have a reason to smile having bounced back from a revenue collection deficit of Shs606bn recorded in the FY2017/2018 to a surplus of Shs258bn in FY2018/2019.

URA last recorded a huge surplus in revenue collections in the FY2014/15 when it recorded a Shs139bn surplus.

Doris Akol, the commissioner general at the URA told journalists that the good performance was supported by positive economic growth reported at 6.1% in FY2017/2018 against a projection of 6%.

Both domestic and international taxes performed well. Domestic taxes net collections during the year were Shs9.7trillion, registering a performance of 102% and Shs265.59 billion above the target.

The major tax heads that recorded gross surpluses during the year were majorly direct taxes that include; corporation tax that registered a surplus of Shs331billion mainly attributed to the transport, storage and communication sub sector as well as the financial intermediaries and PAYE that registered a surplus of Shs148billion mainly attributed to the public sector that performed at 127% of target.

The tax body saw major revenue contributing sectors registering positive growth during the year including mining and quarrying (17.6%), trade and repairs (6.6%), construction (5.7%), manufacturing (4.4%), financial and insurance activities (8.3%) and public administration (10.6%).

On the other hand, the net international trade tax collections during the year were Shs6.8trillion registering a performance of 100% and Shs0.34 billion above the target.

Akol said the major tax heads under customs that registered good performance during the financial year were; import duty that performed at 100.71% of the target and VAT on imports performed at 102.62%.

In terms of import volumes, Uganda’s dry cargo – this excludes fuel –import volumes in local currency grew by 28.54% during the FY2018/19 compared to 16.30% last financial year FY2017/18.

The growth in import volumes led to the growth in goods that attract VAT on imports by 8.17%, goods that attract import duty by 1.62%.

The major import items that registered increase in tax yield during the FY2018/19 compared to last year include; worn clothing reported at Shs42billion, cigarettes Shs29billion, motor vehicles Shs28billion, foot wear Shs27billion. Performance in these areas enhanced international trade tax revenue collections which led to a surplus of Shs8.91billion.