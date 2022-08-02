GOLD: Kiplimo steps into Cheptegei’s shoes

✳ Jacob KIPLIMO 27:09.19 🥇

✳ Daniel Simiu EBENYO 27:11.26 🥈

✳Kibiwott KANDIE 27:20.34 🥉

Birmingham, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Jacob Kiplimo has clinched gold in the 10,000m final in a new Commonwealth Games time of 27:09:19.

He continues a strong Ugandan tradition in the 10,000m that has seen the country’s runners win the race in all years it is held since 2006. World Champion Joshua Cheptegei who missed out this time due to injury, won in 2018 while Moses Kipsiro won it back to back in 2010 Delhi and 2014 Glasgow while Boniface Kiprop took glory in 2006 Melbourne.

A gem, a talent. What a run. JACOB KIPLIMO! pic.twitter.com/5w9wbSsxhO — D A R I U S (@Darius_Dagger) August 2, 2022

DETAILS TO FOLLOW