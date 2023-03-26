Glamour as Nnaabagereka launches autobiography

Book available at Uganda at Aristoc Booklex, Jumia, Mahiri Books and Amazon.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thursday, the cream of Kampala’s cultural, religious, political and social spheres gathered in the Rwenzori Ballroom of the Kampala Sheraton Hotel to witness the official launch of The Nnaabagereka (Queen) Sylvia Nagginda Luswata’s autobiography.

Titled ‘The Nnaabagereka: Queen Sylvia Nagginda Luswata: An Autobiography’, the book is a first-person account of the Nnaabagereka’s life detailing her journey through life – from birth to self-discovery, self-empowerment, marriage, motherhood and service towards the Kingdom of Buganda and the nation of Uganda.

The launch ceremony was a lush and exclusive event attended by the American Ambassador to Uganda – Natalie Brown; Princess Elizabeth Bagaya of Tooro; Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba; Joyce Mpanga; Rhoda Kalema; Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo; Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala; Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago; KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka and many more.

The launch featured a panel discussion by Jacqueline Asiimwe, Dr Maria Nassali and Robert Kabushenga, who shared their thoughts on the book.

Additionally, videos were played featuring book readings from Princess Katrina Ssangalyambogo, Barbra Mulwana and others.

While addressing the guests, the Queen expressed her extraordinary appreciation to Ssabasajja Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi for allowing her to lend a hand towards the progress and development of Buganda and its people.

And while speaking to her motivation for writing the book, she added, “My intention was to share information to educate, engage, inspire, encourage you – information that would make a positive difference in your lives, and I ask you to look at it that way.”

The book is available in Uganda at Aristoc Booklex, Jumia, Mahiri Books and Amazon.