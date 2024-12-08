Ghanaian VP Bawumia concedes defeat in presidential election

ACCRA, Ghana | Xinhua | Ghanaian Vice President and ruling party candidate Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat early Sunday in the 2024 presidential election.

In a brief televised address from his official residence, Bawumia, who leads the ruling New Patriotic Party, acknowledged the results, expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support, and extended congratulations to former President John Dramani Mahama on his victory in the presidential race.

Mahama, who leads the opposition National Democratic Congress, announced his win on Sunday on social media. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mahama described it as an “emphatic victory” and noted that he had received a congratulatory call from Bawumia.

Ghanaians cast their votes on Saturday to elect a new president and 276 parliamentarians.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has yet to announce the final results officially. ■