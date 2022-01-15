Ghana held, crucial wins for Malawi and Morocco

✳ Ghana 1 Gabon 1

✳ Morocco 2 Comoros 0

✳ Zimbabwe 1 Malawi 2

Yaounde, Cameroon | THE INDEPENDENT | Ngowet Allevinah scored a late equaliser to earn Gabon an important 1-1 draw against Ghana in a TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations match in Yaoundé on Friday.

The Black Stars came into the match on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Morocco. The former champions broke the deadlock through captain Andre Dede Ayew before Ngowet Allevinah equalised for Gabon late on.

Earlier, Selim Amallah and Soufiane Chakla scored on either half to secure Morocco a hard fought 2-0 win over Comoros in Group C.

Midfielder Amallah broke the deadlock on 16 minutes with sumptuous close range past the brilliant Comoros keeper Salime Boina.

Boina saved a late Youssef En-Nesyri penalty keep his side the game before substitute Zakaria Aboukhlal secured the victory with a stoppage time goal book the Atlas Lions place in the knockout stage.

In Group B, striker Gabadinho Mhango scored a brace as Malawi came from behind to beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in an exciting match played at the Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam on Friday.

The COSAFA rivals were looking to salvage their campaign in Group B following defeats in their opening matches.

SOURCE: CAFONLINE