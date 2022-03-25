Germany rejects Russia’s announcement of payment change in gas deal: Scholz

Berlin, Germany | Xinhua | German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of transferring payment to rubles in natural gas deal.

Scholz made the remarks at a press conference after a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders in Brussels.

In response to Putin’s recent announcement that Russia will only accept rubles for natural gas supplied to “unfriendly countries,” Scholz said the currency of payment is part of relevant contracts.

He added that the payments were usually made in euros or dollars. “Most agreements and treaties are absolutely precise about the currency in which the payment has to be done,” he said.

Putin said Wednesday at a meeting with government members via video link that Russia will reject U.S. dollars or euros and only accept rubles for its natural gas supplied to “unfriendly countries,” including the European Union members and the United States.

Putin decided to implement a set of measures to transfer payments to rubles, starting with Russian natural gas in the shortest possible time.

According to a joint statement by G7 leaders issued on Thursday, the G7 countries will take further steps to reduce their reliance on Russian energy and ensure secure alternative and sustainable supplies.

The statement also stressed solidarity and close coordination in case of possible supply disruptions.

It also noted that the Ukraine crisis places global food security under increased pressure.

