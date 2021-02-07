Gen Sabiiti appointed manager Luwero industries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has appointed former deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Muzeyi Sabiiti, general manager of Luwero Industries, the manufacturing arm of Uganda People’s Defence Forces – UPDF.

Lt Col Deo Akiiki, the deputy army spokesperson confirmed that Sabiiti had replaced Brig Gen Octavius Butuuro as manager of the subsidiary of UPDF’s investment arm, the National Enterprise Corporation( NEC).

Akiiki added that Brig Butuuro had been appointed deputy commandant of the Senior Command and Staff College Kimaka.

Gen Sabiiti was two months ago dropped as deputy IGP and replaced with Maj Gen Paul Lokech.

Sabiiti who was appointed as deputy to Martin Okoth Ochola in March 2018 has been at military headquarters in Mbuya since he stepped down from Deputy IGP position.

In his tenure as deputy IGP, Sabiiti oversaw registration of guns in police, private security organizations and individuals. At least 57,000 guns were electronically registered. Sabiiti’s tenure also saw the installation of CCTV security cameras in Kampala Metropolitan area including the establishment of National CCTV command centre at police headquarters.

Before his tour of duty in police force, Sabiiti was commander of the Military Police based in Makindye.

He had also served as deputy commander of Special Forces Command -SFC, an elite force that protects the president and other key installations in the country.

Gen Sabiiti joined the military in 1997.

