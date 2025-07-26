Gen Katumba warns district officials against mismanaging road funds

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | General Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport, has warned the district officials against mismanagement of road equipment and funds.

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit recently launched broader investigations into the misuse of one billion Shillings road grant across several districts, following multiple complaints.

Since then, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and the Police have arrested district officials in Butambala, Mpigi and Busia for stealing funds meant for road works.

The latest case involved the arrest of Butambala district officials, including Jessica Naigembe, the acting District Engineer, Joseph Wandera, the Chief Financial Officer, Fred Muwaga, the District Internal Auditor and Charles Kizito Mukalazi, a driver.

It’s alleged that the four accused officials and Geoffrey Kayinga, the Acting District Water Officer, who is still on the run, between June and April 2024 in the financial year 2023-2024, misappropriated 80,000.86 litres of fuel valued worth shillings 431,447,400 meant for road works under the one billion shillings Road Maintenance Grant for the district.

Stealing fuel is widespread in the districts. In the same week, Charles Sitakange the Mpigi District Assistant Engineer, was also arrested and remanded for stealing fuel for road works. Sitakange was charged with theft of 21,739 litres of fuel valued at 242 million Shillings.

The officials were charged with theft of fuel and conspiracy to defraud before they were remanded to prison.

General Katumba said that the district officials used to complain that the government was releasing little funds, hence unable to work on several roads. Katumba added that since then, the government has increased funding to one billion shillings, but complaints have now emerged about the mismanagement of the funds.

Katumba said that he has welcomed the investigations by the State House Anti-Corruption unit, where some officials have been arrested, adding that this will help them to stop the mismanagement of funds and road units.

Katumba asked the district officials to use the money as well as road equipment per the guidelines; otherwise, they will be arrested.

Erastus Kibirango, the LC 5 Chairman of Luwero district, said that mismanagement of funds and equipment arises from weak governance issues.

He, however, defended Luwero district, saying that they have no issues with road funds and they will account for the grant in case the State House Anti-Corruption unit asks for it.

Katumba said this on Friday during a visit together with Japanese Ambassador Takuya Sasayama at the Mechanical Engineering Training and Advisory Centre (METRAC), located in Kakinzi, Luwero district.

The training centre, worth approximately nine billion Shillings, was constructed by the Government with a grant from the Japanese government through the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO). The facility has since trained over 140 operators.

Ambassador Sasayama said that he was proud to see the centre flourishing, adding that it will be able to produce manpower to cater ongoing huge projects that are being executed by the government.

Sasayama added that the trained operators will also get certificates that they can use to apply for jobs across East Africa.

The facility was commissioned in 2024, and its construction began when the government invested US$155 million to purchase 1,151 road construction equipment units from Japan, but there was a shortage of skilled operators to run them, leading to heavy breakdowns and the need for expensive repairs.

URN