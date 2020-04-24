Gateway Metroplex Limited, Ruparelia Foundation aids management of COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Ruparelia Foundation in partnership with Gateway Delta and Gateway Metroplex Limited have donated Shs 75million to support households go through the COVID-19 crisis.

The donation is 4,000 food kits and each of them (kits) contains 2kgs of maize flour and one kilogram of sugar.

This support was handed over on April 23 and was received by Mary Karooro Okurut, the Minister in charge of general duties in the office of the Prime Minister.

Uganda had by close of day on Thursday registered a total of 74 confirmed coronavirus cases and 46 recoveries according to the Ministry of Health officials. The country remains under lockdown that was extended by 21 days starting last week on Tuesday.

Rajiv Ruparelia, the managing director of Ruparelia Group of companies and a trustee at Ruparelia Foundation said their donation was key given that the country is currently going through tough times.

“We are fighting a disease that cannot be seen,” he said. He also said that it was fortunate that unlike other worst hit countries, Uganda has not recorded a case of death caused by coronavirus pandemic.

Gateway officials said that the fight for coronavirus should continue and that the public should respect President Yoweri Museveni’s and Ministry of Health guidelines and measures for this cause.