G7: Any possible ceasefire in Ukraine must be respected

OTTAWA, CANADA | TASS | The Group of Seven (G7) insists that any possible ceasefire arrangements in Ukraine be respected, it said in a statement after a foreign ministers’ meeting in the Canadian province of Quebec.

“We emphasized that any ceasefire must be respected and underscored the need for robust and credible security arrangements to ensure that Ukraine can deter and defend against any renewed acts of aggression,” the statement read.

The foreign ministers also promised “to coordinate economic and humanitarian support” to Kiev, to promote the early recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, including at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will take place in Rome on July 10-11, 2025.

The G7 ministers condemned alleged military assistance to Russia from DPRK and Iran, as well as provision of “weapons and dual-use components by China”. The statement called China “a decisive enabler of Russia’s war and of the reconstitution of Russia’s armed forces.” “We reiterated our intention to continue to take action against such third countries,” the ministers said.

On March 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko that Moscow agrees with proposals to end hostilities in Ukraine, but they should lead to long-term peace and eliminate the root causes of the crisis.

In a joint statement after March 11 negotiations between the delegations of the United States and Ukraine in Jeddah, the negotiators said that Ukraine is ready to accept the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, while Washington will immediately cancel the pause in providing intelligence and resume providing military assistance to Kiev.