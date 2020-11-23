G20 Riyadh Summit reaffirms spirit of cooperation: Saudi king

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | XINHUA | The Group of 20 (G20) Saudi Arabia’s Presidency said on Sunday the G20 Riyadh Summit reaffirmed the spirit of cooperation, which has always been the cornerstone of the G20 successes.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stressed in his closing remarks at the annual G20 summit that cooperation is necessary today more than ever to face the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and to build a prosperous future for the people of the world.

King Salman noted that G20 has achieved a lot this year. G20 nations have upheld the commitment to continuing to work together to rise to the challenge of the pandemic in order to safeguard lives and livelihoods and protect the most vulnerable groups, he said.

“We have adopted important policies that will achieve recovery all the way to an economy that is resilient, sustainable, inclusive, and balanced,” he said, adding that these policies will also maintain the momentum to make the global trade system work for all and create the conditions to achieve sustainable growth.

The two-day G20 Leaders’ Summit, held under Saudi presidency, concluded on Sunday.

