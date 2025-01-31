Future still not certain for new A-Level students

NCDC Develops Roll Out Plan for Abridged A-Level Transition Curriculum

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) has developed a plan to implement the long-awaited abridged A-Level curriculum, aiming to align it with the recently reviewed lower secondary curriculum.

Speaking with our reporter, Dr. Grace Baguma, the NCDC Director, assured schools that the new curriculum would not introduce anything radically new, but rather, it would build on existing frameworks.

Dr Baguma explained that the previous review of the lower secondary curriculum introduced a competence-based, learner-centred approach for Senior One to Senior Four, while the Senior Five and Six curriculum remained focused on a more knowledge-based, teacher-centred model. This disparity in design led to misalignments in teaching approaches, learning strategies, and assessment methods between the two levels.

“Although the process of introducing the new A-Level curriculum began, it couldn’t be completed in time for the first cohort of students under the revised lower secondary curriculum,” Dr Baguma said.

To address the gap, the NCDC has revised the existing A-level curriculum by transforming subject objectives into competencies and learning outcomes that can be achieved through learner-centred teaching methods. Additionally, they have eliminated content overlaps, removed outdated concepts, and integrated ideas previously excluded from the O-Level curriculum.

Between now and February 24, when Senior Five students are scheduled to return to school, Dr Baguma noted that the NCDC would make the modified curriculum and syllabus for 29 subjects available on online platforms, including the NCDC website and the UNEB portal, which are accessible to all schools.

She also highlighted that online sessions would be held for teachers to familiarize themselves with the changes while they await the printed syllabus books.

“There is nothing new; the teaching approach will be similar to what is used in lower secondary,” she added.

She further clarified that students will continue with the same subject combinations as in previous years, and the curriculum remains unchanged in terms of subjects and their names. No new subjects have been introduced.

“Instructional materials previously used will still be relevant since the content has not been altered. The only change will be in the teaching methodology,” she explained. “The criteria for selecting courses at tertiary institutions have also not been affected.”

The new transitional curriculum will apply to all learners, including those who were studying under the old curriculum and sat their Senior Four exams last year, as well as those under the new curriculum.

Gilbert Gift Siima, Manager of the Secondary Education Department NCDC, noted that teachers would be trained on how to deliver the aligned curriculum starting with the headteachers and about five teachers at each school. A training program will be shared soon, with continuous support provided throughout the term.

Siima added that the NCDC will also be distributing printed materials related to the curriculum, but initial access will be available online.

However, some headteachers have expressed concerns about the timing of these changes. They argue that, despite being minimal, the alterations are coming on short notice, just weeks before the term begins.

“The same mistakes made with the O-Level curriculum are being repeated, and schools will face similar challenges. Just wait and see,” said one headteacher, who preferred to remain anonymous.

*****

URN