Funeral ambulance impounded carrying empty coffin, passengers

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security in Kasangati in Wakiso district impounded an ambulance belonging to Jambo funeral services for attempting to circumvent the current lockdown.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga says the ambulance registration number UAX 366M toyota land cruiser was intercepted at one of the security check points over the weekend.

Enanga explains that the ambulance driver who had turned on sirens refused to stop at a security check point prompting police patrol to chase after him.

The driver abandoned the ambulance in the middle of the road and fled. According to Enanga, upon checking the ambulance, officers found an empty coffin and more than 6 people on board.

Enanga says that police has been monitoring this particular ambulance on several occasions on the security cameras carrying passengers which prompted to alert their teams on the ground to check it.

He also says they have noticed that most essential workers use their vehicles for private work after dropping them at their work places.

Police also impounded 2 motorcycles and arrested six people for flouting presidential directives against carrying passengers within Kampala metropolitan areas

Government banned the movement of both private and public vehicles as part of the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. Only cargo trucks and authorized vehicles are allowed on the road.

