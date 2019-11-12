FULL TEXT: Uganda and DRC sign pact on tourism, security and infrastructure

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni and Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), have pledged to work together on joint projects that will provide jobs, facilitate trade, social welfare and security in the region. This will include the construction of roads from Uganda to the cities of Goma, Buni and Beni.

They signed the pact Saturday to boost security, trade and social welfare through stronger ties. Tshisekedi was in Uganda for a two-day visit. (see communique bottom)

Tshisekedi said that Museveni’s vision for economic and regional integration for Africa is a great one and he is ready to join and drive the agenda further.

“I thank my elder, President Museveni from the bottom of my heart. I know who he is, his vision for the region and for Africa. Am aware of his other vision of integration and prosperity of Africa. I would like to say that his vision tally’s with mine. Am here to see how to push this vision further.”

The DRC, the second-largest country in Africa is not only rich in minerals but blessed with natural resources. This has however made it prone to conflicts as several multilateral organizations, militias and administrations assert their power to benefit from the resources.

Museveni hails Tshisekedi

Host Museveni described the visit of President Tshisekedi as ‘very important because it goes to the heart of Africa’s future’.

“It is clear that he understands where prosperity of the people comes from. Modern prosperity comes from business. If we have factories, we sell more and expand and also provide goods and services for the population. Africa imports a lot from China, Japan and India. Such goods should be made here,” he said.

The President was responding to Tshisekedi’s call for economic cooperation and his embrace of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) that is aimed at stimulating economic growth; generating employment and facilitating the movement of foods and services.

“When we produce, we supply goods and services to the population, create jobs for our youth and generate taxes for governments to build roads, hospitals and provide security. Without business, there can be no prosperity, no jobs, no infrastructure and no security. Am happy to see that President Tshisekedi is clear on these issues,” he said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We are going to improve road infrastructure including the Mpondwe-Beni road, Goli-Bunia Road, Bunagana-Rutshuru-Goma road and the bridge across river Semuliki to Bunya. These will improve trade, social issues and will guarantee security,” he said

Promotion of Uganda Airlines was also discussed.

FULL TEXT OF THE PACT:

JOINT COMMUNIQUE Uganda and DRC November 2019 Entebbe by The Independent Magazine on Scribd