FULL SPEECH: Dr Oledo addresses UMA governing council

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) President, Dr Samuel Oledo has explained the reasons why he knelt before President Museveni asking him to stand for the presidency again in 2026.

” I urge all Doctors of Uganda to read the political weather and interpret this accordingly. It goes without saying that Uganda is undergoing a slow but sure political transition, and we the Professionals ought to play an active part. Let us not be left behind only to complain later that the leadership of Uganda is not in the right hands. I have made my

choice, have you?”

“I stand by my beliefs and I persuade you the NEC and the NGC, to see reason in my approach, which was not on behalf of NEC, the NGC, or the AGM,” Oledo said.

FULL SPEECH

