Full list of Museveni decisions on school re-opening

📌 BACK TO SCHOOL PLAN

✳️ Already at school P7, S4 & S6

✳️ March 1 – P6, S3 & S5 resume studies

✳️ April – S1,S2,P1,P2,P3,P4,P5 staggered back

✳️ July – School year 2020 ends

📌 UNEB schedule

✳️ PLE March 30th & 31

✳️ UCE exams March 1 to April 7

✳️ UACE April 12 – 30

📌 KEY FACTS

✳️ P7, S4 & S6 (1.3m out of 15 million students)

✳️ So far 257 COVID positives, 0 deaths

✳️ Due back P6, S3 & S5 (1.7 million students)

📌 UNIVERSITIES & INSTITUTIONS PLAN

✳ Final year students

✳ Continuing and new students stagger in March

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 2020 academic year for all education institutions will end in July.

This was announced on Thursday evening by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni during his address on covid-19 pandemic and school reopening.

“Overall, the academic year 2020 will end in July 2021. That way we can say this academic year should have ended in December 2020, but because of COVID, they it will end in July 2021. So that the learners after six months more, they complete their academic year,” Museveni said.

The end of the academic year means that learners at different levels will now be moving to the next levels or classes on the ladder of education.

In Uganda, the academic year runs from late January to early December with three terms covering 260 days of curricula and co-curricular activities, assessment, and national examinations.

However, in 2020, the academic year was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the government to close down all educational institutions.

FULL VIDEO

At that time of the closure, the idea was that learners could report back to school after 32 days. But, eleven months down the road, a few learners in candidate classes and higher education finalists have been able to resume teaching and learning activities.

President Museveni also announced the re-opening dates for semi-candidates, universities and tertiary institutions. The announcement comes at a backdrop of a cabinet decision which gave a green light for semi candidates to resume learning.

According to the President, learners in Primary Six, S3 and S5 will resume classes on March 1, 2021, and will study in a staggered system where different groups of learners will be reporting to school on different days as decided by the ministry or school authorities.

He further argues that normal learning will possibly resume after a section of Ugandans have been vaccinated.

On the fate of learners in other classes like P.4-5 and those in S.1-2, the president says they will also return to school after candidates have finished sitting their examinations. He, however, advises that they will also learn based on a staggered system blended with long-distance education whose detailed planned will be worked out by the ministry of education.

Museveni also expressed disappointment with the Members of Parliament who frustrated the home-schooling programme which was supposed to be through radio and television broadcast lessons.

Last year, Parliament declined to approve 336.8 Billion Shillings that was requested to purchase 9 million radio sets. The MPs branded the plan as an unnecessary expenditure.