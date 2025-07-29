FUFA unveils 25-man squad for CHAN that starts this week

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has unveiled a 25-man squad that will represent Uganda in the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF fixture against Algeria. The high-stakes CHAN match is scheduled for Sunday, August 4th at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

FUFA Communications Director Ahmed Hussein announced the squad on Monday, expressing confidence in the selected players. “We are confident that the selected players will raise the Ugandan flag high. The boys are ready and determined to give their best against Algeria,” Hussein stated.

Midfielder Allan Okello has been named team captain for the match. According to Hussein, the squad selection followed weeks of intensive training and internal assessments by the national technical bench. The final squad features a blend of home-based and foreign-based talent, including three goalkeepers. Several of the selected players have been standout performers in both the Uganda Premier League and international leagues.

Final Squad: Denis Kigundu (GK), Arnold Odong, Nicholas Mwere, Gideon Odongo, Herbart Achai, Joseph Youngman Marvin, Jude Ssemugebi, Elvis Ngonde, Ivan Ahimbisibwe, Patrick Jonah Katende, Arafat Kiza Usama, Junus Junior Sentamu, Rogers Ochaki Torach, Reagan Mpande, Lazaro Muhindo, Hilary Panuel Mukundane, Emmanuel Anyama, Joel Mutakubwa, Chrispas Kusiima, Shafiq Nana Kwikiriza, Allan Okello, Kizito Mugweri Gavin, Joel Serenjogi, and Abdu Karim Watabala.

Team captain Allan Okello, who is returning to form, expressed his gratitude for the leadership role. “This is a huge honor for me. We are going out to fight for the country, and we will give it everything,” said Okello. Uganda’s clash with Algeria is expected to draw significant regional and continental attention, as both teams vie for supremacy in the CAF-sanctioned competition.

URN