FUFA suspends Fans for Mbarara City Game

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Competitions Disciplinary Panel has banned fans from the Star Times Uganda Premier League match between Mbarara City and Soltilo Bright Stars on Saturday.

This is after Mbarara City FC violated the FUFA COVID-19 regulations during their game against Vipers SC match on Saturday at Kakyeka Stadium.

According to the FUFA disciplinary committee, Mbarara city allowed in more than 200 fans into Kakyeka stadium without being authorized by FUFA. The committee adds that most of the fans were also not wearing face masks.

“Disciplinary proceedings were opened against, the management of Mbarara City FC following the allowing of fans/spectators into the stadium for Mbarara City Fc Vs Vipers SC match that was played on Saturday 6th March 2021 at Kakyeka stadium without a written authorization from FUFA and most of the fans were seen not wearing face masks,” read a lettr signed by Deo Mutabazi chairman competitions disciplinary panel.

According to Mutabazi, the panel identified and took into account the fact that Mbarara City FC did not get written permission from FUFA to allow spectators into the stadium.

Mbarara City has previously been warned and cautioned against violation of the FUFA COVID-19 Regulations.

But Arnold Mushabe, the Mbarara City Public Relations Officer, admits they failed to adhere to the regulation regarding wearing of face masks. He, however, says that he wrote a letter requesting FUFA to allow in not more than 200 fans in the stadium.

URN