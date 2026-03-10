From the Bush to the Marketplace: Africa’s real revolution is economic

BOOK REVIEW | CRISPIN KAHERU | History often remembers revolutions by the sound of guns. Yet the most transformative revolutions are quieter. They happen in the mind first, then in the marketplace, and finally in the lives of ordinary people.

That is the central lesson from ‘My Psycho-Economic Evolution’, the reflections of Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Salim Saleh, then. Beneath the personal story of a young revolutionary who fought in the Ugandan bush war lies a far more powerful argument: Africa’s real liberation will not be achieved through politics alone. It will be achieved through economic awakening.

The journey begins in the turbulence of the 1970s. As a teenager, Saleh was drawn into the struggle against dictatorship, first travelling to Nairobi and later joining revolutionary forces training in Mozambique. Like many young Africans of that era, he believed that overthrowing oppressive regimes would automatically usher in prosperity and justice.

But revolutions rarely end where they begin. Years later, after the National Resistance Army (NRA) captured power in Uganda in 1986, a deeper realization emerged. Political victory had not solved the everyday struggles of ordinary citizens. Poverty remained stubborn. Farmers were still trapped in subsistence. Markets were weak. Institutions fragile.

The real enemy, it turned out, was not simply bad governance. It was what Saleh calls poverty of thought, a failure to think economically, strategically, and innovatively about development.

This insight reshaped his entire worldview. Rather than remaining solely within the structures of military command, he turned toward economic experimentation. He began exploring business ventures, investment partnerships, and agricultural enterprises. What had started as a revolutionary struggle gradually evolved into a search for practical solutions to rural poverty.

One lesson became clear: liberation must move from the battlefield to the balance sheet. Across much of Africa, the political revolutions of the late twentieth century dismantled authoritarian systems but left behind fragile economic structures. Governments changed. Flags changed. Constitutions changed. Yet economic life remained largely unchanged for millions. Why? Because economic transformation demands a different kind of revolution, one driven not by ideology but by production, markets, and entrepreneurship.

Gen. Saleh’s reflections highlight several truths that remain relevant today. First, development cannot rely purely on external capital or donor support. Societies must cultivate domestic savings, investment discipline, and local enterprise. Sustainable capital is built patiently, from the ground up.

Second, cooperative economics matters. In rural economies especially, farmers acting alone are weak. But organized together, through cooperatives, marketing unions, and shared infrastructure, they gain bargaining power and access to markets.

Third, education must shift toward practical capability. Degrees alone do not build economies. Technical knowledge, entrepreneurial thinking, and production skills do.

These insights echo a wider truth about Africa’s future. For decades the continent has been described primarily through its political crises. Yet the real frontier of change is economic imagination. How nations produce, trade, innovate, and organize wealth.

Africa is rich in land, minerals, youthful populations, and untapped markets. But resources alone do not create prosperity. What matters is how societies think about them.

That is why the idea of psycho-economic evolution is so powerful. Before economies transform, mindsets must transform.

Citizens must begin to see themselves not merely as consumers or job seekers but as producers. Governments must prioritize enabling environments rather than bureaucratic control. Investors must view Africa not as a charity case but as a frontier of opportunity.

The future belongs to countries that connect farms to factories, factories to global markets, and markets to innovation ecosystems. In this sense, Africa stands today where many Asian economies stood decades ago, on the edge of possibility.

The revolution ahead will not be televised. It will not march through capitals with slogans and banners. Instead it will happen quietly. In farmers forming cooperatives. In young entrepreneurs launching startups. In investors financing value-addition industries. In governments removing barriers to trade and enterprise. And perhaps most importantly, in Africans rediscovering confidence in their own capacity to build prosperity.

The great struggles of the twentieth century gave Africa political independence. The defining challenge of the twenty-first century is economic sovereignty. The battlefield has changed. Today, the decisive battles are fought in markets, factories, laboratories, and farms. And the ultimate victory will belong not to those who win wars, but to those who build wealth, opportunity, and dignity for their people.

Africa’s next revolution has already begun. It is the revolution of the mind.

Crispin Kaheru is a Commissioner, Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC)

