Fresh details emerge about man arrested over conning millions in Muhoozi name

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fresh details have emerged about the man who was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Directorate –CID five days ago on allegations of defrauding 62 people more than Shillings 100 million with bogus job promises in America and Europe.

Alfa Musoke is said to have conned his victims through his Holyn Care Company, which he claims to own with President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Lt. Gen. Kainerugaba Muhoozi. Fresh information shows that Musoke has 20 pending cases at Old Kampala police station.

A police source told URN that the suspect was arrested a few months ago and locked up at Old Kampala following complaints from his victims. However, the source says unnamed soldiers stormed the station and ordered his release.

“We witnessed drama here when soldiers came and demanded for his release. The DPC [Division Police Commander] was helpless. The soldiers said they were going to open the cells and pick Musoke by themselves. He is powerful,” the source told our reporter.

URN has since managed to trace one of the victims who filed a case against Musoke at Old Kampala Police Station, who has confirmed that he was indeed arrested and released on “Orders from Above”. Joshua Sserwanga, one of the con victims, says officers Old Kampala Police Station told them that Musoke could not be detained at the same facility because he is more like the ‘commander’ of the area.

According to Sserwanga, he first paid Musoke Shillings 10 million with the hope of getting a better paying job since he was tired of working in Arab countries. Sserwanga hastily traveled from Saudi Arabia thinking he was soon going to travel.

“He asked me to pay 3 million Shillings in order to remove the Visa from Arab countries claiming those Visas are not liked by America. He later switched off his phone and I had to report a case at Old Kampala police,” he said.

He, however, says following his arrest, some police officers told him that Musoke couldn’t be detained at the station because he is the ‘commander,”.

Charles Twine, the Spokesperson of the Criminal Investigations Directorate, says Musoke just like other con-stars, uses names of prominent persons to scare away his victims.

Musoke is facing charges of fraud, obtaining money by false pretence, impersonation and attempting to traffic persons.

********

URN