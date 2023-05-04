Thursday , May 4 2023
Home / NEWS / Fresh Dairy injects Shs 240million in Secondary School games – 2023 edition

Fresh Dairy injects Shs 240million in Secondary School games – 2023 edition

The Independent May 4, 2023 NEWS, SPORTS Leave a comment

Fresh Dairy Marketing Manager Vincent Omoth hands over a cheque of 240 Million to the Commissioner Physical Education Ministry of Education and Sports Reverand Mugumya Duncan towards Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Milk processor, Fresh Dairy, has injected Shs 240million in the upcoming Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games, 2023 edition.

The firm’s Marketing Manager, Vincent Omoth said, said they committed a five-year contract with the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association in 2019 to boost sports in secondary schools countrywide.

“Over the past three editions, Fresh Dairy is pleased to see a progression in secondary school sports through better quality of sports being played now, but also an increase in the number of students and schools participating,” she said.

“This year, Fresh Dairy’s sponsorship will go towards administrative costs for the games to heighten participation and interest in the games both nationally and regionally.”

This comes as the draws for the national finals are scheduled take place at Ntare Secondary School in Mbarara City starting May 7th to 15th 2023.

Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) CEO Christopher Mugisa commented Fresh Dairy for the contribution.

He said the number of disciplines to be competed in will remain at seven (7) as in 2022 although the number of teams has increased.

Fresh Dairy produces various milk products including; Fresh Milk, Flavoured milk, Long life or UHT milk, powdered milk, yoghurt, butter, ghee and cream.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved