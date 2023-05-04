Fresh Dairy injects Shs 240million in Secondary School games – 2023 edition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Milk processor, Fresh Dairy, has injected Shs 240million in the upcoming Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games, 2023 edition.

The firm’s Marketing Manager, Vincent Omoth said, said they committed a five-year contract with the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association in 2019 to boost sports in secondary schools countrywide.

“Over the past three editions, Fresh Dairy is pleased to see a progression in secondary school sports through better quality of sports being played now, but also an increase in the number of students and schools participating,” she said.

“This year, Fresh Dairy’s sponsorship will go towards administrative costs for the games to heighten participation and interest in the games both nationally and regionally.”

This comes as the draws for the national finals are scheduled take place at Ntare Secondary School in Mbarara City starting May 7th to 15th 2023.

Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) CEO Christopher Mugisa commented Fresh Dairy for the contribution.

He said the number of disciplines to be competed in will remain at seven (7) as in 2022 although the number of teams has increased.

