Frank Tumwebaze declared unopposed for Kibale East parliamentary seat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has declared the Minister of Gender Frank Tumwebaze, unopposed for the Kibale East Parliamentary seat in Kamwenge district. This is after his rivals withdrew from the race.

They are Arthur Nuwagaba who was an independent candidate but leaning on National Resistance Movement-NRM party and George Wilson Atuhaire of Alliance for National Transformation-ANT.

In a letter dated November 19, written, signed by George William Magezi, the Kamwenge district returning officer and addressed to the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Magezi states that he received and considered withdrawal notices by Nuwagba and Atuhaire.

“Accordingly, as a returning officer for Kamwenge electoral district, pursuant to the Parliamentary Elections Act 2005 (as amended), I declare Tumwebaze Frank Kagyigyi duly elected Member of Parliament for Kibale East constituency”, reads part of the letter.

Nuwagaba says that even though he had not competed in the NRM primaries, he has been a member of the ruling party and his withdrawal from the race follows a harmonization meeting by party leaders and some members in the district where they agreed to support flag bearers.

He explains that no one bribed him but he took the decision to ensure harmony in the party.

Efforts to speak to Atuhaire or the ANT spokesperson in Tooro sub-region, Annet Kandole have been fruitless as their known phone contacts have been switched off.

The two candidates that have withdrawn from the Kibale East parliamentary race have now joined the queue of other parliamentary candidates in Tooro sub-region who have since taken a similar decision.

They are Elizabeth Nikuze, an independent candidate but NRM-leaning who was competing against incumbent Peace Mutuuzo in the Bunyangabu Woman MP race. Nikuze also said that she decided for purposes of ensuring harmony in the party.

The other is Jackie Kyogabirwe, an independent candidate who was also leaning on NRM but pulled out of the Kyegegwa Woman MP race and decided to rally behind the party’s flag bearer Flavia Kabahenda.

For Kibale County, the Electoral Commission has since disqualified Gibson Amanya of NUP party. According to Magezi, Amanya had been duly nominated but two of his supporters Charles Kakuru and William Ainomugisha petitioned the EC arguing that his undisclosed agent had obtained their signatures after deceiving them that he was an NRM aspirant.

This left the NRM flag bearer, Eng Cuthbert Mirembe unopposed though Amanya has since run to court to protest EC’s decision.

******

URN