France’s Alexandre wins first stage of Tour du Rwanda

Kigali, Rwanda | Xinhua | Frenchman Geniez Alexandre won the first stage of the road cycling race Tour du Rwanda in the capital city Kigali on Sunday.

The first stage features a four-kilometer circuit starting from and finishing at Kigali Arena.

Riding for France’s Total Energies, Alexandre won the first stage in four minutes and 41.65 seconds.

“I am really excited about winning the first stage because it is a motivation to win upcoming stages. It was a tough race because of the rain, but I am grateful I managed to win the race,” Alexandre said.

Alexandre will wear the yellow jersey on Monday during stage two that will start from Kigali Arena to Rwamagana District in Eastern Province, covering 148.3 kilometers.

“Tour du Rwanda is an exciting race that has put Rwanda on a calendar of international cycling competition. We are happy to see the teams from across Africa and the world participating in this event,” said Abdallah Murenzi, president of Rwanda Cycling Federation.

The 14th edition of Tour du Rwanda will cover a total distance of 937.1 kilometers.

The race has attracted 19 teams competing in eight stages across Rwanda.