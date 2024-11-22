France invests Shs 1.12 billion to boost French language education in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The French government launched a major initiative to enhance French language education across Uganda. The two-year, Shs 1.12 billion project, known as the French Education Framework (FEF), aims to improve access to quality French education for students, teachers, and schools nationwide.

The Embassy of France in Uganda, in collaboration with Alliance Française de Kampala (AFK) and the Association of Teachers of French in Uganda (APFO), is spearheading this ambitious effort. Key activities include school visits, language camps, teacher training, and the development of tailored learning resources.

AFK is currently visiting 20 schools across Uganda that offer French language programs. Fifteen of these schools will receive official certification recognizing their exceptional French language education. Schools like Kitante SS, Seeta High School, Arua Public SS, and Mvara SS in the West Nile region have already been visited, with more to follow.

“Approximately 400 students have already benefited from these activities, and I’m proud to say that half of them were girls, underscoring our commitment to inclusion and gender equality, said Pauline Dinet, Head of Courses at AFK.

These visits aim to inspire students through interactions with native French speakers and to support teachers by introducing innovative teaching methodologies.

Eric Touze, representing Alliance Française de Kampala, expressed optimism about the project’s impact.

“This project will not only increase the number of French speakers in Uganda but also inspire a new generation of educators and learners. We are laying the foundation for a future where French is an integral part of Uganda’s education system.”

The FEF Project places a strong emphasis on professional development for teachers. Training programs are being rolled out to equip French language educators with modern teaching techniques and familiarize them with Uganda’s new national French curriculum.

Touze highlighted the importance of teacher training as a foundation of the initiative.

“The goal is to train educators, who in turn will train their colleagues, creating a ripple effect of knowledge and skill-sharing.”

To further enhance learning, AFK launched a podcast, “French Language in Uganda,” available on YouTube. The podcast covers various topics, including the benefits of learning French, certification options, and opportunities for studying in France.

APFO is organizing immersive language camps, known as CALUFU, to engage young learners in fun, interactive French activities. These camps aim to build a vibrant community of French- speaking youth in Uganda.

Agatha Tumwine, President of the Association of Teachers of French in Uganda, emphasized that all French teachers are required to participate in training sessions under this project.

Tumwine confirmed that some training sessions have already taken place.

She also highlighted the organization of CALUFU (French Language Camps for Youths), which offers students a week-long immersive French experience through a combination of language learning and fun activities.

“French language camps, holiday camps for secondary school students, are a key part of this project. We are aiming to conduct five such camps,” Tumwine explained.

Additionally, APFO plans to develop learning resources tailored specifically for the Ugandan context by 2025 to ensure the sustainability of French education.