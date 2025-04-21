Fr Mugambe warns against ‘forcing reconciliation’ between Bobi Wine and Mpuuga

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fr. Deo Mugambe, the main celebrant at the Easter Vigil Mass at St. Charles Lwanga Bukerere Parish in Mukono Municipality, has cautioned against what he called “forcing a reconciliation” between National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, and former Leader of Opposition (LOP) Mathias Mpuuga.

Fr Mugambe emphasized that true forgiveness and reconciliation must come from within and should not be staged or imposed for public display.

“Let me say this, Bobi Wine and Mpuuga would not reconcile just because they came to church and sat together. In fact, whoever does that is making them commit the sin of hypocrisy. Making them sit together is just for pictures—it is cosmetic but not helpful at all. Reconciliation must come from the heart and should not be forced,” Fr. Mugambe said.

His remarks come just six days after the two political figures sat side by side at Rubaga Cathedral during a Mass commemorating the 70th birthday of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. Images from the event were widely shared across social and mainstream media platforms.

“In most cases, such arrangements are made by ushers or individuals who don’t realize that reconciliation cannot be forced. Forgiveness must begin with one party acknowledging wrongdoing and making amends,” he added.

The fallout between Bobi Wine and Mpuuga began nearly two years ago when it was revealed that Mpuuga received a 500 million shilling “service award” during his time as LOP—an entitlement not previously granted to his predecessors. Bobi Wine called for his resignation from the Parliamentary Commission and demanded an apology, but Mpuuga refused.

Since then, Mpuuga has lost his position as NUP Vice President for Buganda and is reportedly pursuing a separate political path under the Democratic Alliance (DA) movement. There are also speculations that he may contest for the presidency in the 2026 elections.

Fr. Mugambe also used the Easter Vigil Mass, which saw the baptism of over 10 children and adults, to call on Christians to uphold moral values and resist being swayed by emerging religious sects that resemble cults. Deaconate Ssali, who assisted in the Mass, urged the congregation to support the newly baptized in growing their faith.

The clergy also referenced the pastoral letter issued by the Uganda Episcopal Conference, led by Bishop Anthony Zziwa of Mityana Diocese, urging Ugandans to reject violence, adultery, and corruption. Fr. Mugambe encouraged Christians to participate in politics and seek leadership positions, but to always emulate the peace and restraint exemplified by Jesus Christ, especially in the face of provocation.

URN