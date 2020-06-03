FPU, fishermen admit errors in illegal fishing operations

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Fisheries Protection Unit-FPU and fishermen have both confessed committing mistakes which led to bloody operations against illegal fishing on Lake Kyoga.

This came up during a visit by the Local Government State Minister, Jennifer Namuyangu to Nakasongola district on Tuesday to investigate complaints of harassment leveled against the Fisheries Protection unit by fishermen.

She is part of the three member inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Yoweri Museveni to investigate the complaints. The other committee members are Lieutenant Colonel Retired Bright Rwamirama and Fisheries State Minister Helen Ondoa.

During the meeting, Namuyangu met selected fishermen, FPU commander and Nakasongola district officials to listen to the complaints against the soldiers.

In his brief to the Minister, Lieutenant Colonel Benon Namanya, the commandant of the Fisheries Protection Unit said they have destroyed over 100,000 illegal nets, 6242 illegal boats and evicted 1000 people from floating suds since they were deployed in 2017.

He also disclosed they have managed to prosecute 104 fishermen for illegal fishing activities.

Lt. Namanya said they have managed to reduce illegal fishing activities by 75 percent which has resulted in improved fish stocks. He however confessed that some of the soldiers misbehaved during the operations and were prosecuted.

James Lumu Kitaka, a fisherman from Lwabyata sub county defended the soldiers saying they acted the way they did because some fishermen would refuse to surrender their illegal fishing gears.

Margaret Nabugga, a fish dealer says that some fishermen would attack the soldiers with stones, machetes and clubs prompting them to fight back.

Rogers Mugerwa Bisaso, the LC 1 chairman Ninga village and Fishermen’s Association leader says some fishermen also attacked and injured soldiers forcing them to fight back using brutal force.

The fishermen apologized for the misconduct and pleaded with Namuyangu to recommend for the immediate reopening of the Lake to allow them resume their work.

Sam Kigula, the Nakasongola LC V chairperson said the mistakes were inevitable but since the objective of fighting illegal fishing activities have been achieved, its high time government reopens the lake to allow the fishermen to earn a living.

Kigula asked the Minister to recommend that the FPU is maintained on the lake even after the lake is reopened to ensure the fishermen don’t revert to illegal fishing practices.

Namuyangu said they hope to compile a report from their findings and present it to the president for action.

Last year, one fish vendor was killed and eight others injured in an operation against illegal fishing activities at Kyebisire landing site on Lake Kyoga.

In June, Edward Lutaaya, a fisherman at Zengebe landing site died and scores were injured in an operation against illegal fishing on Lake Kyoga.

The soldiers who were involved in the operations were arraigned in the court martial.

******

URN