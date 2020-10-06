Four hospitalized in Kumi after bus accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four people are nursing critical injuries at Atutur general hospital after a bus accident on Monday evening.

A Gateway bus registration number, UAH 781Z rammed into a house of John Luke Akiiso along Soroti- Mbale road in Olupe trading center, Kumi sub county in Kumi district after losing control on its way to Soroti.

The causalities included a driver identified as Joseph Erienyu, his conductor and two passengers who were injured when the bus hit a pothole near the railway line in Kumi making the driver lose control according to John Edepu Epongu, the Officer in Charge Traffic in Kumi district.

The driver has since been evacuated to Soroti regional referral hospital as his condition is more critical.

Jonathan Okurut, one of the passengers says that the bus lost control after hitting a pothole at the railway crossing and they found themselves in the house. He notes that the bus was rushing to beat curfew time.

Joseph Egala, an eyewitness says the driver didn’t pay attention to the railway crossing line on the road, something he blames the accident on.

By the time of filing this story, police had not yet towed the bus from the scene.

The accident comes just days after three people lost lives along the same road at Akeyit village in Mukura sub county, Ngora district. The fatal accident involved two motorcycles and a Fuso truck whose tyre burst.

******

URN