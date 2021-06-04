Four arrested over phone calls made at time of Gen Katumba’s shooting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four people have reportedly been arrested by the Joint Intelligence Committee –JIC over the repeated calls they allegedly made before, during and after the shooting of former Chief of Defence Forces Gen Edward Katumba Wamala.

Gen Katumba’s vehicle H4DF 2138 was riddled with bullets on Tuesday in Kisaasi, a suburb of Kampala in an attack that claimed the life of his daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo. Gen Katumba survived with bullet wounds.

Sources at Joint Intelligence and Joint Operation Committees have intimated to Uganda Radio Network-URN that two of the Closed Circuit Television cameras showed the alleged assailants seemingly speaking on phone as they fled the scene. As a result, the intelligence teams comprising the military and the police secured printouts of all telephone calls made minutes before, during and after the attack on Gen Katumba’s vehicle.

It is reported that out of the many calls made between 8:25 am and 9:15 am, four people were in constant contact. “We resolved to get telephone print outs of all nearby telecom masts. We noticed that four people were in constant communication at the time of the incident and we tracked the owners and arrested them,” a source said.

The source said JIC has detained the four suspects at Special Investigations Division – SID in Kireka. Besides the four suspects, sources have revealed that seven other people who were mostly witnesses of the shooting were picked and interrogated by both intelligence and operation teams.

“I can confirm that seven people were picked up by the joint intelligence network. I am not sure whether they have been released but they were interrogated by CMI. These people claimed to have seen everything as it unfolded including cars that surveyed the area,” the source said.

Meanwhile, security team have launched a search for CCTV footage on private homes in Bukoto, where two of the suspects on motorcycles disappeared from. Other security personnel are combing homes along Kikulu zone to get footage since one of the motorcycles is said to have taken that route.

*****

URN