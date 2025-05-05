Four Arrested for Violating Animal Slaughter Ban in Nebbi District

Nebbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in the West Nile region have arrested four people accused of illegally slaughtering animals and selling their meat in Nebbi District, despite a ban imposed in February this year. According to Collins Asea, the West Nile Region Police Spokesperson, the suspects are Odakgiu Muzamil Swaibu (63), Owachgiu Desmond (29), Ojur Sam (38), and an unidentified individual.

They were arrested during an operation conducted on May 3, 2025, at around 7:30 a.m. in Oryang Cell and Arumkeng Cell, Nebbi Municipality — areas still under a livestock quarantine. Asea said the suspects were found with the meat, which was confiscated and brought to Nebbi Police Station. Veterinary officials were called in to inspect the meat, and a detailed veterinary autopsy report is expected to be released later.

The arrests are being processed under files Nebbi SD18/03/05/2025, SD19/03/05/2025, CRB174/2025, and CRB175/2025. The suspects are accused of violating sections 11 and 25 of the Animals and Diseases Act, which regulates the handling and sale of animal products during disease outbreaks. Nebbi District has been under quarantine since February following the outbreak of Contagious Caprine Pleuropneumonia (CCPP), a highly fatal disease affecting goats and other hoofed animals.

Since 2022, the district has recorded over 53,397 infected goats, with at least 14,650 deaths. The ban on the sale and slaughter of livestock is expected to remain in place until July 2025, according to district veterinary authorities. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and police say further updates will be provided.

URN