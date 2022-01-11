Four arrested for vandalizing multimillion irrigation scheme in Bukwo

Bukwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four people accused of vandalizing a multi-million Shillings irrigation scheme in Bukwo district are in police custody. The suspects are Eric Sokuton, the Surum village chairperson, Toney Chebet, Benson Barteka, and Titus Kiprotic.

Police picked up the accused persons on Monday on the orders of Bukwo Resident District Commissioner, Samuel Hashaka Mpimbaza.

According to Hashaka, he learnt of the vandalism on Saturday during his routine monitoring of government projects in the district.

“This project cost the government Shillings 600million and it has been working very well with a lot of fish inside the project, “he said.

According to Mpimbaza, many people including model farmers have been using the irrigation scheme to grow vegetables but the system stopped working due to vandalism.

“They cut all the main pipes that take water from the main dam to the area where people planted their vegetables, “he said.

Samson Kidega, the Bukwo District Police Commander confirmed the arrest of the four suspects, saying they will be charged with vandalism.

Patrick Okotel from the ministry of water and environment described the incident as unfortunate and urged the locals to always own up projects the government implements in their area for their benefit.

Jane Chemutai, one of the farmers that have been benefiting from the scheme told URN that her cabbages have started drying up because of vandalizing the project.

“This has been my main source of income now that people have vandalized it we request the government to repair it for us, “she said.

