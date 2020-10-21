Four arrested for NRM election violence in Katakwi

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Katakwi district has arrested four people for allegedly masterminding violence during the NRM Party residual elections in Okore Sub County.

The suspects include the Okore Sub County Chairman, Charles Ikabat, the LCI Chairman Ongopet Cell, Gabriel Ogele alias Abudieri, Jeff Aminu alias Lugafflow, a resident of Katakwi Town Council and Jacob Oscar.

They were arrested on Tuesday from their homes after days of hiding. According to Peter Oduko, the Officer in Charge Katakwi Central Police Station, Police have been investigating the matter after recording statements from the complainants.

He revealed that all the survivors of Okore residual elections were supporters of former Education Minister, Jessica Alupo Epel. Oduko explains that after carrying out investigations, the police team went on a hunt for suspects.

At least five people were injured and admitted to Katakwi General Hospital following the violence that ensued between supporters of the incumbent Woman MP, Violet Akurut Adome and former Education Minister, Jessica Alupo.

The injured were Gerald Akoboi, Keshua Amuge, Simon Peter Oodo and Juluis Ekellot among others. The situation in Katakwi has remained tense especially after both women were nominated for Katakwi Woman MP seat by Electoral Commission.

Alupo garnered 38,667 votes against Akurut’s 48, 671 votes. During the residual elections in Okore Sub County, 18 people were arrested by security agencies for disrupting election activities by attempting to demonstrate.

URN