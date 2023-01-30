FORT PORTAL: Salesman murdered, robbed of UGX 3M

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kabarole district are hunting for unknown assailants who hacked a beverages dealer to death and took off with 3 million Shillings on Sunday. Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori West Police spokesperson identifies the deceased as one Marvin, 20 who has been dealing in Kumbucha, a soft drink and soda around Fort Portal town and Kabarole district.

According to Twesige, on Sunday at around 4pm, the deceased together with his colleague Shaban Muhammed 16, left Kasusu trading center for Kijura town council in Kabarole district riding a tricycle (Tuktuk) registration number UFL 409C that they were using to transport Kombucha and soda for their customers.

He explains that when the two reached Kijura, they proceeded to Kivakado trading center but found the shop of one of their customers closed and decided to return to Fort Portal. Twesige says that on their way back, they met a familiar young man wearing a black jacket, who told them that there were some people who wanted the same goods.

He successfully managed to divert the two toward a nearby farm where two men armed with pangas emerged and ordered them to surrender all the money. Shaban managed to escape from the attackers leaving Marvin behind who was hacked by the suspects before taking off with the Shillings 3.1 million the two had collected from their sales.

Shaban reported the incident to Kijura police station but by the time police arrived, the assailants had left while Marvin was in critical condition with severe cuts on the head and hands. According to Twesige, Marvin passed on as he was being taken to a nearby clinic for treatment. His body was taken to Fort Portal Regional Refferal Hospital mortuary for a postmortem.

URN