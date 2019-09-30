Fort Portal Municipal Council flouting own law on street parking

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cars parked along Babiiha road in Fort Portal. Car owners are criticizing the municipal council for flouting the law to charge per hour instead of per day or per week as stated in the street parking by-laws of 2007.j

Fort Portal Municipal Council is on the spot for breaking its own law on street parking.

In 2007, Fort Portal Municipal Council passed by-laws that detailed streets designated for street parking, traffic laws and washing bays.

Penalties of two currency points (Shillings 40,000) or imprisonment for not more than six months were also put in place for whoever breaks the laws.

However, over a decade later, the municipal council is working contrary to the laws, which has seen it clash with vehicle owners. For instance, the law clearly states the streets and roads where the municipal council or its agent can charge parking fees.

These include Lugard, Kaboyo Balya, Kahinju, Malibo, Babiiha, Magambo, Mugurusi, Mill Lane Kabundaire and Kampala Road in front of Mpanga Market. Others are Rukidi, Ruhandiika and Moledina streets.

However, the council has now contracted Woodfix Technical Services, a private firm whose staff are collecting parking fees from ungazetted roads such as Mutalesa, Kahuku, Nyakaana, Kamuhigi, and Winyi Kasaija roads.

Steven Alinaitwe, one of the residents who have been asked to pay parking fees along these roads criticizes the council, saying it’s causing confusion. Alinaitwe says he has refused to pay parking fees on several occasions and is willing to face council in court if the matter escalates.

Additionally, the municipal council through the contractor is now charging Shillings 500 per hour and not per day or per month as stated in the bylaws. When car owners change streets within an hour they are also asked to pay afresh.

Peter Mwesige, who was given a coupon to pay for parking on Nyakaana road, says other than the fact that the additional fees on the additional roads being illegal, it is too much and inconveniencing. “How can you charge me shillings 1500 for parking in three places within one hour?” he asked.

Irene Kanyunyuzi, the manager Woodix Technical Services, told URN that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding with council allowing them to collect street parking fees on all roads and streets in Fort portal town.

The Mayor Fort Portal Municipality, Rev Willy Kintu Muhanga, says that it council that makes the by-laws and is free to change them at any time to be able to realize local revenue. He also says that the new changes have never been added into the by-laws.

Peter Magelah Gwayaka from Chapter Four Uganda, a civil rights group involved defending civil liberties and promoting human rights, says charging street parking fees on roads and streets that are not in the by-law is illegal.

Gwayaka explains that by-laws pass through a process before they are enacted. The process starts with approval from the council, Local Government Minister and Attorney General. Once approved, the by-laws are supposed to be published in the Uganda Gazette.

Gwayaka says that if the council wants to make any changes to the by-laws it ought to follow the same process. Those affected by new changes now say they will not adhere to them until they are made legal.

*****

URN