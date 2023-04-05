Former URA tax officer remanded for causing Sh9 billion loss

It is alleged that between January 2021 and December 2021, Tumusiime reduced tax worth 4.5 billion shillings for several companies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anti Corruption Court in Kampala has remanded Dennis Tumusiime, a former Uganda Revenue Authority Tax Officer to Luzira Prison on charges of abuse of office and causing government financial loss of more than 9 billion shillings.

Tumusiime, a 43 year old resident of Katale village Nsangi Parish Kyengera Subcounty of Wakiso District was on Wednesday arraigned before the Court presided over by Acting Senior Principal Magistrate Grade One Abert Asiimwe and charged with six counts of abusing office and causing financial loss.

The court has heard that Tumusiime while employed as a Tax Officer in URA, a public body during January to December 2019, 2020 and 2021 adjusted and reduced the tax of various companies and individuals without justification knowing that his actions would cause government of Uganda a financial loss of more than 9 billion shillings.

According to the break down, Tumusiime reportedly adjusted the ledgers of Fast Forwarding and Shipping Company Limited from 648,729 shillings to Zero.

The Prosecution also contends that while from January to December 2020 Tumusiime reduced the tax liability worth 1,122,483,167 shillings for African Capacity Development and Research Institute, Bageine and Company , Bageine and Company Limited, Brandguard Limited, Flavish Events Limited, J and E Civil Engineering Works Limited, Krystal Concepts Limited , Mass Projects Uganda Limited, Mr Shem Bageine Bajura, Mukasa Couriers Limited, Prime Machinery Limited, Summy Trading International Company Limited, Swisa Enterprises Limited and Twincom Technologies Limited.

It is also alleged that between January 2021 and December 2021, Tumusiime reduced tax worth 4.5 billion shillings ((4,576,701,848) from goods of Amiancy Investments Company Limited, Arcano Investments Limited, Grand Victoria Limited, Mr Kalungi Godfrey, Mr Robert Blick Migadde, Power Consults Engineering Limited, Prestige Electronics and Computers Limited, Rizwan Trading (U) Limited, Sarjan Construction Uganda Limited, Smartec Electronics Limited and Taste Buds Limited.

During the same time, Tumusiime is also accused of reducing the tax liabilities of Smartwatch Solutions Limited, Tumbine Enterprises Limited, Mr Abas Kalule ,Grand Victoria Limited worth 3,718 ,939,675 shillings.

According to the Prosecution led by Stuart Ahabwe, the actions of Tumusiime were arbitrary to the interests of Uganda Revenue Authority, the employer.

Tumusiime who was being represented by lawyer Diana Kasabiiti has pleaded not guilty and been remanded until April 13th 2023 as inquiries continue.

