Former Uganda Open champs keep hope alive in Zimbabwe

Harare, Zimbabwe | THE INDEPENDENT | Two former Uganda Open champions made the cut at the end of the highly competitive Sunshine Tour golf event in Harare Zimbabwe on Friday.

Leading the pack and keeping home hopes alive is Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi (71 & 68) who won the Uganda Open professional title in 2020 and 2022.

Chinhoi (139) is six strokes off the leader, Mexican Luis Carrera who is -11 for the Royal Harare Golf Club after he carded 67 and 66 (133) after two days.

Also making the cut going into the weekend is Dayne Moore from Zambia, winner last year at the Uganda Open in Entebbe. Moore is on par for the course (144), and is lying 42nd with a score of 74 and 70.

Robson Chinhoi is carrying the hopes of his nation heading into the weekend. 🇿🇼#FBCZimOpen #GreatnessBeginsHere #SunshineTour pic.twitter.com/V21USZQu1G — Sunshine Tour (@Sunshine_Tour) May 9, 2025

Former Uganda Open champ Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia) failed to make the cut, with a +3 score, as did Stephen Ferriera (+9) from Portugal, winner in Kampala in 2017.

Also failing to make the cut is the East African hero of last year’s Kenya Magical Open – Uganda’s Ronald Mugumuya at +9.

Rugumayo, who recently got sponsorship from MTN to support his bid for regular competition on the international circuit, ended up 116th of 156 entrants, with (75+78 = 153) .

Another hero of the Kenya Magical Open Mutahi Kibugu also missed the cut with a +10 score, ending up 123rd of 156 golfers after carding 80 and 74 for 154 over 2 days.

✳ Winners of Uganda Pro Open since 2006

2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2007 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2008 – Dismas Indiza(Kenya)

2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)

2010 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2011 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2012 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2013 – Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)

2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

2018 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

2020 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)

2021 – Jastas Madoya (Kenya)

2022 – Robson Chinoi

2023 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

2024 – Dayne Moore (Zambia)

