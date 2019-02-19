Former SACCO manager fails to account for UGX 170M

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Auleriano Byarugaba, the former manager for Ruharo Savings and Credit Cooperative Society-SACCO in Ishaka-Bushenyi municipality is on the spot for failure to account for 170 million shillings.

The manager at the beginning of the year resigned his position at a time when the district public accounts committee was investigating mismanagement of funds of the SACCO.

At the same time, the SACCO board also ordered for a forensic audit into the books of accounts.

In the forensic audit by Dickson Associates, it was discovered that the former manager mismanaged 170 million shillings using multiple accounts in the SACCO.

Emmanuel Karasi the Bushenyi District Public Accounts Chairperson says that the former manager who is currently working with Bushenyi district local government as an accounts assistant decided to resign from his job after realizing that the rot had been uncovered.

Karasi adds that the public accounts committee for the district has also recommended for the interdiction of Byarugaba.

Jafari Basajabalaba, the Bushenyi LCV Chairperson says that the District Service Commission recruited Byarugaba without knowing about the allegations.

Fred Mugisha, the chairperson for Ruharo SACCO says that the cooperative is struggling and is on the verge of collapsing. He says that Byarugaba also failed to ensure the recovery of loans worth 370 million shillings from the members.

David Byamukama, the Bushenyi District Commercial Officer says that the SACCO also failed to account for 100 million shillings, a donation from President Museveni.

