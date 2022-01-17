Former NRM candidates demand deployment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Some former National Resistance Movement-NRM candidates at various levels in Sironko district have pleaded with the party Secretary-General, Richard Todwong to consider them for deployment in the government.

These include among others, Herbert Mulekwa, the former Sironko district LC V chairperson, Vincent Weboya, the former Budadiri East Member of Parliament, and Dr. Cosea Wambaka, the former Budadiri West parliamentary candidate.

Speaking during a reconciliation meeting over the weekend, the former NRM candidates told Todwong that they cannot be left to waste away yet they are cable of serving the party in various capacities if given the opportunity.

Vincent Weboya, the former Budadiri East MP, said that the secretariat needs to empower them such that they are also able to empower others at the grassroots. He told the Secretary-General that he was ready to work with him, noting that he will force himself to his office because he is willing to work for the party.

John Kiwunhulo, a former candidate for the Budadiri East MP seat also called on the party to consider deploying him in any capacity because he has many people behind him in need of financial support. He said that by employing him, the government will have supported many other people behind him.

Guga Nabende, the former Sironko district LC V candidate said that it is commendable that the president has deployed sons and daughters of Sironko in the government but hastened to add that if there are more slots, then the president should consider giving them additional slots.

Herbert Mulekwa who wanted to reclaim the LC V slot but lost in the NRM primaries, said that he decided to abandon the polls well knowing that there are many positions in the NRM, which gave him comfort.

Richard Masereje, the former Budadiri East parliamentary candidate also said that the NRM secretariat needs to come up with a data bank of all the leaders who don’t make it in the elections and find means of accommodating them within the party.

In his response, Richard Todwong, the NRM Secretary-General said there are no vacant positions because of the huge population in the country. He said that the NRM party has created an enabling environment for people to start up their own businesses, saying that the party is planning to make leadership positions less attractive such that people don’t fight to be leaders.

