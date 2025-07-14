Former Nigerian president Buhari dies in London at 82

ABUJA | Xinhua | Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari died Sunday in London at the age of 82, President Bola Tinubu has confirmed.

Buhari, who served as Nigerian president from 2015 to 2023, died in a clinic in the British capital where he had been receiving medical treatment.

In a statement, Tinubu said he has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to London to accompany Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.

Born on Dec. 17, 1942, Buhari had a distinguished career in both the military and civilian governance. He spent years in political activism before successfully contesting the presidency in 2015, becoming the first opposition candidate to defeat an incumbent president in Nigeria’s history. He was re-elected in 2019 and handed over power to Tinubu on May 29, 2023.

During his two terms as president, Buhari’s administration focused on three key areas: security, anti-corruption, and economic diversification. He launched significant campaigns against Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast and worked to recover looted public funds.

His tenure also saw efforts to boost agriculture and infrastructure development, though it was marked by economic challenges, including two recessions, and persistent security issues across various regions.

Tinubu has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for the late former Nigerian leader. ■