Former LCIII chairperson defeats minister Aridru in NRM primaries

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A former LCIII Chairman for Logiri Sub County has defeated the State Minister for Finance General Duties Engineer Gabriel Ajedra Aridru in the NRM party primaries for Vurra County.

Yovan Adriko who served as LCIII Chairperson for 15 years and retired in 2011 beat four contestants including Aridru by a margin of more than 2,000 votes.

Adriko obtained 7,000 votes while Aridru garnered 5, 000 votes. Former MP Vurra and former state minister for transport Simon Ejua polled 4, 842 votes and Gloria Adania daughter to former LCV Chairman Arua Alex Jurua got 4,405 votes.

The results were released on Sunday due to delays to tally results from two polling stations.

Adriko who contested for the party primaries in 2016 but lost reportedly due to lack of academic qualification.

Aridru served as MP Arua Municipality from 2011 to 2016. He later moved to Vuraa County, his home constituency where he defeated Dr, Sam Okuonzi in 2016.

Aridru’s was accused of being detached from the voters since his election in 2016.

He is among the ten incumbent MPs in West Nile who lost in the primaries.

URN