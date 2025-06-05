Former CID spokesperson Twiine further remanded

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has further remanded Detective Assistant Superintendent of Police (D/ASP) Charles Mansio Twiine, the former spokesperson for the Police’s Criminal Investigations Directorate, to Luzira Prison as investigations into hate speech charges against him continue. Twiine is jointly charged with Mitala Noah, alias Noah Mutwe, a butcher and member of the National Unity Platform (NUP), on eight counts, including incitement to violence, spreading malicious information, hate speech, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

On Thursday, the duo appeared before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court, presided over by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi. Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka informed the court that investigations are still ongoing. However, through their lawyers, Twiine and Mitala applied for bail, arguing that the charges against them are bailable by the Magistrates Court.

Twiine presented four sureties: his long-time friend Alex Atuhaire, a lecturer at Victoria University; his wife, Ketty Kabagenyi, a secondary school teacher at Namagunga; James Mugisha, a commissioner in charge of compliance at the Equal Opportunities Commission; and Basimwa, his brother and director of Baguma Restaurant in Mbarara.

Mitala presented his father, Henry Kabuye, and other relatives, including Esther Harriet Namala and Juliet Namusoke, as sureties. State Attorney Birivumbuka acknowledged that Twiine’s legal team had filed the bail application via the Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECCMIS) on June 2, and noted that June 3 was a public holiday, thus not an issue of contention.

He emphasized that a bail application is a mini-trial requiring facts and evidence, and that the prosecution is obligated to rebut those facts with verified information. Birivumbuka argued it would be unfair for the court to grant even a one-week adjournment, pointing out that the following day was a public holiday, followed by a weekend and yet another public holiday, during which most public offices would remain closed.

He further noted that Mitala claimed to be in the pork business, and the prosecution needed time to verify whether that information is accurate. He also stressed the need to verify documents submitted by the sureties, requesting at least two weeks for this process starting Tuesday next week.

Accordingly, Chief Magistrate Kayizzi remanded both Twiine and Mitala until June 17, 2025, for the prosecution to file a formal response. The prosecution alleges that between January 2024 and May 2025, at various locations within Kampala Capital City Authority, D/ASP Charles Twiine incited Mitala Noah (alias Nuwa Mutwe) via electronic social media to attack and kill the President of the Republic of Uganda and his son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, using pavers, due to their political positions.

It is further alleged that Twiine used a computer to share malicious information, including claims that Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, the Speaker of Parliament, is “a rotten human being and the chief sponsor of the killings and violence in Bukedea District,” statements said to incite hostility against her. Twiine is also accused of alleging that Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, is “a money launderer, a masquerader, and a fraudster,” language believed to ridicule and demean him.

The detective is further accused of referring to General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces, as “a fat pig and a crook,” and of describing General James Birungi as “a crook and a killer,” both remarks considered derogatory and aimed at inciting public contempt. Additionally, Twiine is said to have claimed that “Bahima are killers,” a statement likely to promote hostility against the Bahima ethnic group.

Both Twiine and Mitala deny all charges and maintain their innocence. They are being tried in the same court where other individuals, including Ibrahim Musana, commonly known as Pressure 24 Seven, and Herbert Anderson Burora, the former Rubaga Deputy Resident City Commissioner, are also facing similar charges of hate speech and spreading malicious information, particularly targeting Speaker Anita Among. To date, no evidence has been presented against them despite their arrest and subsequent arraignment before the court.

****

URN