Former Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality MP succumbs to COVID-19

Gordon Arinda. URN photo

Bushenyi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gordon Arinda, the former Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality Member of Parliament has succumbed to COVID-19.

Arinda breathed his last at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital on Sunday where he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit on Friday.

Mary Karooro Okurut, the former  General Duties Minister confirmed Arinda’s death. She explained that Arinda, who served in the 10th parliament fell sick during Christmas festivities.

He developed complications and was rushed to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital where he has been pronounced dead. She describes Arinda as a person who cut across borders was very hard working, focused and principled.

Arinda, served as a researcher at Makerere University, before joining public service as a clerk in Bushenyi district council.

He went on to serve as Assistant Chief Administrative Officer in charge of for Ruhinda County. He  was also  appointed Kashenshero Town clerk where he retired from Public Service to join active  politics.

Arinda defeated the Forum For Democratic Change-FDC strongman Oddo Tayebwa in 2016 to get into parliament. He, however,  lost in the,2020 NRM party primaries and bowed out of politics.

