Foreigner detained for keeping rotting dog carcasses in house in Zambia

Lusaka, Zambia | Xinhua | Police in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, on Wednesday arrested a 50-year-old foreigner for killing dogs and letting them rot in his house.

The man believed to be a British national of Nigerian origin has been charged with the offense of cruelty to animals.

Danny Mwale, the Police Deputy Spokesperson, said the man was arrested after the police received information from a member of the public that the foreigner was killing animals and letting them rot and form maggots which he could use for unknown purposes.

He said that a search at the house by a combined team of officials from the police, immigration department, and local authority had discovered three cages in one of the rooms containing four pieces of dog carcass in a rotten state with several flies.

The premises installed with several surveillance cameras had 14 live dogs within the yard, the police spokesperson said in a statement.

The foreigner, who lives alone at the said house, has since been detained and charged with cruelty to animals and other public health-related issues.