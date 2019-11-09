Flying squad arrests three suspected motorcycle thieves in Hoima

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Flying squad operatives have arrested three suspected Motorcycle robbers who have been terrorizing cyclists in the region.

They were arrested on Thursday night in one of the lodges in Hoima town.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson identified the suspects as Fred Ssegawa 28, Alex Kipaku 30 and Francis Businge 27 all residents of Kagadi district.

Police also recovered one suspected stolen motorcycle registration number UAT 508U Bajaj from the robbers.

According to Hakiza, the suspects are part of robbers who have been terrorizing Boda Boda cyclists in the districts of Kagadi, Ntoroko, Hoima, Kakumiro, Kibaale and some parts of Kyangwanzi. He says police is yet to recover the gun the robbers were using.

“Flying squad operatives have been tracking the suspects for long not until they raided and arrested them in one of the lodges in Hoima town on Thursday night. These people have staged several attacks in the region targeting Cyclists killing them and taking off with their motorcycles”, said Hakiza.

Thefts of Motorcycles in the Albertine have been rampant since this year started.

Last month, armed robbers raided Andrew Bigirwenkya’s home in Wabitama Village Kitegura parish Nkoko sub-county Kakumiro district and ordered him to surrender to them his motorcycle registration number UEW 678X Bajaj and money.

Statistics at the Albertine region police records department indicates that 20 to 30 motorcycles are stolen each month.

*****

URN