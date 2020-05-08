Floods cut off roads in greater Luweero

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several feeder roads are impassable after heavy rains washed away culverts leaving farmers stranded in Greater Luweero districts.

The major affected roads are Katuba-Moone, Nabutaka –Ntuuti and Nabutaka -Mukanyikamondo which connects Nakasongola to Luweero district.

Other roads are Nalongo-Kakabala –Namatogonya, Nakafumu-Mpigi, Bulawula-Kanyogogga, Nandere-Butiki and Kasana-Lugogo which connects Luweero to Nakaseke district.

The major affected sections of the roads are those connected by wetlands or swamps. The culverts installed to enable smooth water flow are blocked, curved in and others washed away making the spots impassable.

Ibrah Lubega a motorist at KALUDO Stage in Luweero town council says that a week ago a culvert along Kasana-Lugogo road was washed away paralyzing transport between Luweero and Nakaseke districts.

Lubega adds that the local youths erected a temporary bridge to enable cyclists and pedestrians to pass through at cost of 500-1000 shillings per trip.

Robert Ssekyanzi a resident of Nakaseta village says that several residents have abandoned the road and opted for other longer routes something that has made transport costly.

Esther Nakivumbi another resident of Namatogonya village says that the breakdown of culverts along Nabutaka –Munyikamondo road has left many farmers stuck with produce.

Nakivumbi adds that the impassable roads have affected the transport of farm produce that include pineapples, coffee and bananas leaving them counting losses.

She adds that other traders who were buying charcoal from the area have abandoned the route.

The residents have asked both Nakasongola and Luweero Districts to replace the culverts to restore traffic flow.

Ibrah Muwonge the Luweero district councillor for Butuntumula sub-county blames investors for degrading wetlands in the area something that has affected water flow leading to floods in the roads.

Muwonge wants the National Environment Management Authority-NEMA to evict investors from the wetland if roads are to be restored.

Ronald Ndawula the LCV Chairperson of Luweero District says that culverts at Lumansi wetland which were submerged by water have been replaced and traffic flow is now normal.

Ndawula, however, explained that works at Lugogo and Nabutaka swamps will be worked after water levels decrease.

He added that the district has no money to repair other roads over lack of funds.

Luweero district has a total road network of 413 .1 kilometres which are supposed to be maintained both routinely and periodically.

Luweero budgeted for 1.4 billion shillings to cater for roads and engineering department.

In Nakasongola, Sam Kigula the LC 5 Chairman says that they have tried to work on the affected spots but the murram soils and culverts were again washed away by floods.

Kigula adds that they need over 300 million shillings to fix the affected roads which are currently unavailable and asked residents to remain calm until they raise needed resources.

Nakasongola budgeted for 1.7 billion shillings for roads and engineering department in 2019/2020.

URN