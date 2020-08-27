Five people drown in lake Bunyonyi

Rubanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Five more people have drowned in Lake Bunyonyi, barely a week after three people drowned in the same lake.

The deceased have been identified as Grolia Tuhimbise, her children, Shanitah Ruhangariyo 1 and half years and Sandra Kyokusiima, 10 months, all residents of Karambo village in Muko sub county of Rubanda district.

The identities of the two other victims are yet to be established. The five drowned on Wednesday evening when their canoe capsized on Lake Bunyonyi.

Neriko Tumwesigye, the deceased’s neighbor, says the accident occurred around 6:30PM at Karambo.

He says the victims who were six in number, board the canoe at Heisesero landing site in Muko sub county.

Tumwesigye reveals that Tuhimbise and her children were returning her parent’s home in Ikumba Sub County to her marital home.

He says that Dalton Niwampa, who was paddling the canoe managed to swim to the lake shores. None of the victims had a life jacket by the time of the accident.

Herbert Byaruhanga, the Muko Sub-county LC3 chairperson, says the canoe capsized after being hit by a strong wave.

He says efforts by residents to retrieve the bodies haven’t yielded results.

He says they have notified police to help and search for the bodies to allow for a decent burial by relatives.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region police spokesperson told URN that they were yet to receive a formal report on the accident.

On August 11th, 2020, three people including John Bosco Tumuheki, Felix Arineitwe and Firicano Turyahikayo, all residents of Katetenkora village in Nyamiryango Parish, Butanda Sub County in Kabale district drowned after their canoe capsized in the same lake.

In June this year, two people from Muko sub-county in Rubanda district drowned in the same lake while travelling in a canoe.

In 2015, President Yoweri Museveni pledged to provide a ferry, since the only available means of transport is by boat to the districts of Kabale and Rubanda.

However, the pledge has never been fulfilled.

URN