Five legislators join NUP

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five members of parliament have formally joined the National Unity Platform-NUP political party.

They are John Baptist Nambeshe, the Manjiya County Member of parliament, Patrick Nsamba Oshabe, Kasanda County North, Latif Ssebagala Sengendo, Kawempe North, David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga Busujju county and their Mityana Municipality counterpart, Francis Zaake.

Both John Baptist Nambeshe and Patrick Nsamba Oshabe were elected on the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party ticket. David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga, Latif Ssebagala Sengendo and Francis Zaake were elected as independents.

While welcoming the new members, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, the president, National Unity Platform, said it is high time that all Ugandans who feel dissatisfied with the leadership of President Yoweri Museveni join them.

Kyagulanyi said the legislators had taken a wise decision to join the National Unity Platform

The vocal Manjiya County Member of parliament, John Baptist Nambeshe assured the NUP members of his total commitment.

Patrick Nsamba Oshabe says that he believes in change and transition and decided to join NUP because he believes Kyagulanyi will defeat the incumbent regime.

Kyagulanyi handed over NUP party cards to the legislators and Ronald Balimwezo, the Nakawa Division Mayor, Ali Muryanyama, Makindye Division and their Kawempe Division counterpart, Emmanuel Serunjongi Oweddembe.

